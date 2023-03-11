San Benito County Sheriff’s Office rescues 14 people during latest storm event

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The community rallying around each other to help those in need has been the story of the storms in California. San Benito County was a shining example of that Friday when they said 14 people had to be rescued during the latest batch of storms.

In a video, deputies can be seen rescuing a family of five on Churchill Road in North San Benito County. A deputy that responded said the family had three children, the oldest being at the very least 8 years old.

The responding deputy said he is part of a team of six on standby until at least Monday, but they could be out there longer if needed. He said they are here to help where help is needed.

If you need assistance don't hesitate to call them.