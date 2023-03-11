Gas prices surge in New Jersey, around nation

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices surged in New Jersey and around the nation at large, but analysts say the increase could be short-lived amid a recent drop in demand and the cost of crude oil. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.30, up 10 cents from last week. Drivers were paying $4.37 a gallon on average a year ago at this time. The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.47, up eight cents from last week. Drivers were paying $4.31 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.