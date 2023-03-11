Bomb kills 1, wounds 5 at press award event in Afghanistan

JALALABAD, Afghanistan (AP) — Police in Afghanistan say a bomb has exploded during an award ceremony for journalists in Mazar-e- Sharif city, killing at least one person and wounded five others. It came two days after a bomb also in Mazar-e-Sharif killed the provincial governor and two others. No one has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but the regional affiliate of the Islamic State group — known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province — is a key rival of the Taliban. The militant group has increased its attacks in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover of the country in August 2021. The identify of the fatality in Saturday’s blast is not immediately known but journalists were among the five wounded.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.