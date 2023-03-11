BBC’s flagship soccer show faces boycott over Gary Lineker impartiality row

By Jessie Gretener, Jorge Engels and Issy Ronald, CNN

The BBC is facing a boycott of its flagship soccer show “Match of the Day,” as well as other soccer coverage, following its announcement that presenter Gary Lineker would “step back” from the program, after he became embroiled in an impartiality row when he criticized British government policy on Twitter.

As Britain’s public broadcaster, the BBC is bound by “due impartiality” — a much debated term which the organization defines as holding “power to account with consistency” while not “allowing ourselves to be used to campaign to change public policy.”

So when Lineker criticized the government’s controversial new asylum seeker policy on Twitter and was subsequently stepped down from his presenting duties this week, it sparked a controversy leaving the BBC under fire from opposition politicians, the BECTU union who represent BBC staff, and its former director general Greg Dyke.

CNN has approached the BBC for comment but did not receive an immediate reply.

On Tuesday, Lineker tweeted “Good heavens, this is beyond awful” to a video posted on Twitter by the British Home Office announcing the new proposed policy — an attempt to stop migrant boats crossing the English Channel from France which has been criticized by the United Nations and other global bodies.

He added: “There is no huge influx. We take far fewer refugees than other major European countries. This is just an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s, and I’m out of order?”

Then on Friday, the BBC announced that Lineker would “step back from presenting Match of the Day until we’ve got an agreed and clear position on his use of social media,” adding that it considered his recent social media activity to breach its guidelines.

In response, first pundits, then commentators, and then even Premier League teams announced their intention to boycott the show in support of Lineker.

BBC commentators Steve Wilson, Conor McNamara, Robyn Cowen and Steven Wyeth said in a joint statement issued late on Friday that “in the circumstances, we do not feel it would be appropriate to take part in the programme.”

Meanwhile, the Professional Footballers’ Association announced on Saturday that “players involved in today’s games will not be asked to participate in interviews with Match of the Day.”

“The PFA have been speaking to members who wanted take a collective position and to be able to show their support for those who have chosen not to be part of tonight’s programme,” the statement added.

“During those conversations we made clear that, as their union, we would support all members who might face consequences for choosing not to complete their broadcast commitments. This is a common sense decision that ensures players won’t now be put in that position.”

A political row

The boycott has plunged BBC sporting coverage into chaos, with other soccer programs — Football Focus and Final Score — as well as radio shows forced off air.

The BBC’s former director general Greg Dyke said that the broadcaster has “undermined its own credibility” by suspending Lineker because it seemed like it had “bowed to government pressure.”

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: “As a strong supporter of public service broadcasting, I want to be able to defend the BBC. But the decision to take Gary Lineker off air is indefensible. It is undermining free speech in the face of political pressure – & it does always seem to be rightwing pressure it caves to.”

Opposition Labour Party deputy leader Angela Rayner also lambasted the BBC’s decision in a tweet on Saturday.

“The BBC’s cowardly decision to take Gary Lineker off air is an assault on free speech in the face of political pressure from Tory politicians. They should rethink,” she tweeted.

Meanwhile Nadine Dorries, an MP with the governing Conservative party and former Culture Secretary, welcomed the BBC’s decision, tweeting: “News that Gary Lineker has been stood down for investigation is welcome and shows BBC are serious about impartiality.

“Gary is entitled to his views — free speech is paramount. Lots of non Public Service Broadcasters can accommodate him and his views and he would be better paid.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.