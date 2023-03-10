Skip to Content
News
By
Published 2:36 AM

Sexual assault reports increase at US military academies

KION

By LOLITA C. BALDOR
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Reported sexual assaults at the U.S. military academies shot up during the 2021-22 school year. The Associated Press has learned one in five female students surveyed said they experienced unwanted sexual contact. A Pentagon report on assaults at the Army, Navy and Air Force academies shows an 18% jump in reported assaults over the previous school year. The increase was driven largely by the Navy, which had nearly double the number of reported assaults compared with a year earlier. U.S. officials provided details about the findings on the condition of anonymity because the report has not yet been publicly released. The report is expected to be released Friday.

Article Topic Follows: News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content