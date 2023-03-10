Sexual assault reports increase at US military academies
By LOLITA C. BALDOR
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Reported sexual assaults at the U.S. military academies shot up during the 2021-22 school year. The Associated Press has learned one in five female students surveyed said they experienced unwanted sexual contact. A Pentagon report on assaults at the Army, Navy and Air Force academies shows an 18% jump in reported assaults over the previous school year. The increase was driven largely by the Navy, which had nearly double the number of reported assaults compared with a year earlier. U.S. officials provided details about the findings on the condition of anonymity because the report has not yet been publicly released. The report is expected to be released Friday.