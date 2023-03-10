New Hampshire lawmaker arrested for obstructing snowplow

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A Republican lawmaker in New Hampshire was arrested Friday for allegedly screaming and swearing at a snowplow truck operator who recorded the confrontation and later reported him to police. Rep. Jeffrey Greeson of Wentworth was charged with disorderly conduct, criminal threatening and simple assault. He was released on personal recognizance and ordered back to Plymouth District Court on May 18. Police said they made the arrest after receiving a report that a member of the Wentworth Highway Department had been obstructed by a citizen while trying to remove snow and had recorded part of the encounter on his cellphone.

