Hong Kong activists behind Tiananmen vigil jailed for months

HONG KONG (AP) — Three former organizers of Hong Kong’s annual vigil in remembrance of victims of China’s 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protests have been jailed for four and a half months for failing to provide authorities with information on the group in accordance with a national security law. Chow Hang-tung, Tang Ngok-kwan and Tsui Hon-kwong were arrested during a crackdown on the city’s pro-democracy movement and found guilty last week. In 2021, police asked for details about its operations and accused it of being a foreign agent. But the group refused to cooperate, arguing the police did not have a right to ask for its information because it was not a foreign agent. On Saturday, Chow said the sentencing was about punishing people for defending the truth.

