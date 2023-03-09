SILVER ALERT: Man missing in Carmel-by-the-Sea

Carmel-by-the-Sea, Calif. (KION-TV)—The Carmel-by-the-Sea Police Department issued a Silver Alert for a man who goes by the name Sven.

Authorities said Sven was last seen at the Adobe Inn and has been missing since 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Sven is described as a white male in his late 20’s, shaved head, and does not speak English. Authorities said he was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black jacket, grey sweatpants, and white shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Sven’s whereabouts should call 911 or contact the Carmel-by-the-Sea Police Department at (831) 624-6403.