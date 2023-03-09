Santa Rosa students say they’re living in fear after deadly stabbing, demand more safety

By Gloria Rodríguez

Click here for updates on this story

SANTA ROSA, California (KGO) — The Santa Rosa school board heard from dozens of students and parents during its meeting Wednesday night, a week after the deadly stabbing at Montgomery High School.

Earlier in the day, students walked out of classes, speaking out against campus violence and demanding more safety in schools.

“We want change, we want change, we want change,” students chanted during the walkout.

Sixteen-year-old Jayden Pienta was stabbed and killed in a fight at Montgomery High School on March 1. Another student suffered a stab wound and a 15-year-old suspect was charged with voluntary manslaughter.

Those participating in the board meeting Wednesday night were able to voice their concerns in person in the council chamber or over Zoom.

One high school student who helped organize the walkout let the board know they are living in fear.

“Do you know that we hate fire drills more than lockdowns,” he said. “It’s not because we think fire is more threatening than active shooters but it’s because we’re terrified of being in crowds because it’s the perfect time to get shot. Do the adults in the room understand that’s how we the students think? Last week a fire alarm was pulled at Carrillo and this time there was a gun at Carrillo. A student had been in possession of a fire arm on school grounds and there could have been a real school shooting at Carrillo. We don’t feel safe. I don’t feel safe. Students I know stopped coming to school because we can’t trust you to protect us.”

No decisions were made Wednesday night as the meeting was about starting conversations. This is about starting these conversations.

There has been talk the past few days about bringing back school resource officers but some students are against that idea.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.