Santa Cruz County families now have evacuation orders because of the storm

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV): Governor Newsom announced a state of emergency for 21 counties in California -- including Monterey and Santa Cruz because of the storm. Sarah Lopez lives on Cesar Dr in Watsonville.

One of the areas that now has evacuation orders because of the storm. She hasn't seen flood damage in recent storms, but isn't taking any chances.

"We're always worried about it," said Lopez. "We got a generator, we have tanks filled up, and we're just waiting for the electricity to go off."

She's focused now on gathering essential items.

"Water and food, preparation for my family." said Lopez.

Lopez's grandson who lives along East Lake Avenue had to evacuate because of the storm back in January. That's why she's getting supplies ready to evacuate.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office, said people need to stay alert, despite any fatigue they might be feeling over a new set of potential evacuations.

"It's unfortunate to have to deal with this again for the third and fourth time for some folks." said Santa Cruz County Undersheriff, Chris Clark.

Rain is also being reported in Monterey and San Benito county.

"I have family in San Benito County and they also had to move out." said Lopez.

FEMA recently denied San Benito County access to its program for storm relief. The county is trying to appeal this and is asking for people to send information about the damage caused by the storm in early January.

San Benito County said the deadline to submit storm damage documents is March 20th at 5 p.m. You can submit your documents at OES@COSB.US