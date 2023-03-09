Skip to Content
San Jose St. wins 81-77 in OT against Nevada in MWC tourney

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Omari Moore scored 26 points and Alvaro Cardenas Torre added seven in overtime as San Jose State beat Nevada 81-77 on Thursday night in the Mountain West Conference Tournament.

Moore had 10 assists for the Spartans (20-12). Sage Tolbert scored 20 points while shooting 8 for 13 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and added six rebounds. Torre recorded 14 points and shot 4 for 11 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line.

Jarod Lucas finished with 28 points and two steals for the Wolf Pack (22-9, 0-1). Kenan Blackshear added 16 points and six rebounds for Nevada. In addition, Nick Davidson had 13 points and eight rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

