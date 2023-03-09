San Jose St. wins 81-77 in OT against Nevada in MWC tourney

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Omari Moore scored 26 points and Alvaro Cardenas Torre added seven in overtime as San Jose State beat Nevada 81-77 on Thursday night in the Mountain West Conference Tournament.

Moore had 10 assists for the Spartans (20-12). Sage Tolbert scored 20 points while shooting 8 for 13 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and added six rebounds. Torre recorded 14 points and shot 4 for 11 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line.

Jarod Lucas finished with 28 points and two steals for the Wolf Pack (22-9, 0-1). Kenan Blackshear added 16 points and six rebounds for Nevada. In addition, Nick Davidson had 13 points and eight rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.