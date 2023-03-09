Non-profit organization tackles period poverty across Coastal Bend

By Alexis Scott

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KRIS) — Crimson Cause is a non-profit organization that helps provide feminine hygiene products for women across the Coastal Bend.

Ashley Arevalo is the president of the organization and said she initially began working with the national organization, The Period Project.

In 2016, she began receiving GoFundMe donations which jumpstarted her efforts. Then in 2020, Arevalo filed for her own non-profit organization, finally coming up with the name Crimson Cause.

“We donate menstrual products to schools and shelters across the area,” said Arevalo, “We also try to advocate for legislation to get rid of the tampon tax as well while pushing to get free products in schools and businesses.”

Arevalo said she’s passionate about helping women, especially for a cause that all women experience.

“These products mean everything to people who need them,” said Arevalo, “We can’t literally go to work without them, we can’t go to school. It makes me feel good that people are becoming more receptive and want to help us.”

Crimson Cause has participated in protests and even got the attention of lawmakers as they took their efforts to the state capitol. Arevalo says she and other testified in Austin about eliminating sales tax on feminine hygiene products.

“It’s a reality that some women cannot afford tampons and pads. We want legislators to realize that this is something that will not only help other women, but it will help their own daughters” said Arevalo.

This week, House Bill 300, which will ban state tax on feminine menstrual products, went before state lawmakers. The bill was introduced by Sen. Donna Howard (D-Austin). The bill also brings the attention to baby diapers, formula and maternity clothing.

Since forming the organization, Arevalo says she’s received great feedback from community members that support the cause and want to help donate products.

If you’d like to help, you can donate items through the organization’s Instagram page. Click the link in the bio, which is take you to the Amazon Wish List.

Also, Crimson Cause is hosting a mobile community connection center pop-up event March 19. The event is free and open to community members. It will be at South Bluff Park at 500 S. Tancahua St. in Corpus Christi.

The organization will assist those needing help with diapers, wipes, bottles, formula, clothes, and menstrual products.

