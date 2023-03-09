NATO chief in new drive to bring Finland, Sweden in

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is spearheading a new drive to see Finland and Sweden join the alliance’s ranks soon. It’s hoped that they will become members of the world’s biggest military organization by the time U.S. President Joe Biden and his counterparts meet for their next summit in July. The Nordic neighbors abandoned their military nonalignment last year to seek protection under NATO’s security umbrella after Russia invaded Ukraine. But Turkey and Hungary want extra guarantees and assurances from the two. NATO must agree unanimously for them to join. Thursday’s talks at NATO involving Turkey and the Nordic pair is a fresh start. Stoltenberg says their membership “is a top priority.”

