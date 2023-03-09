Chicago firefighter’s 7-year-old son dead, two children and wife are gravely injured in Montclare fire

By MARISSA PERLMAN

CHICAGO (WBBM) — A Chicago firefighter’s 7-year-old son has died after a devastating fire in the Montclare neighborhood.

Ezra Stewart was pronounced dead Wednesday evening a day after the fire. The firefighter’s wife and two other children were also left in grave condition.

The fire broke out Tuesday night in a house at 2554 N. Rutherford Ave., right off Wrightwood Avenue. A night later, a wreath with a teddy bear and a banner reading “rest in peace” was set up outside the house.

Early Wednesday, the CFD said all four members of the firefighter’s family suffered smoke inhalation.

Neighbors feared the worst Wednesday.

“I hope the children are okay,” said neighbor Carlos Gomez.

The fire investigation is underway. On Wednesday afternoon, wooden boards went up to cover the damage to the house outside.

Outside on the parkway, a car seat and a tricycle served as signs of the family who live in the house.

The youngest victim in the fire is just 2 years old.

“We pray for the family and the children,” Gomez said.

Carlos Gomez took his dog for a walk Tuesday night – and saw fire crews hard at work trying to the family of one of their own.

“Smoke everywhere,” Gomez said. “We noticed that they pulled out someone. I heard they were children, and they tried to resuscitate them.”

Chicago Fire said the firefighter who lived in the house responded himself – and gave his own 34-year-old wife CPR.

The children were an 8-year-old girl, a 7-year-old boy, and a 2-year-old boy.

We are told the firefighter who lives in the house is also an EMT – and joined the Fire Department within the past few years.

The Chicago Fire Fighters Union Local 2 issued a statement in support of the Stewart family:

“Every member of Local 2 and the Department mourns with our brother Walter and the Stewart family. This tragedy weighs heavy on our hearts, and we pledge our ongoing support,” said Jim Tracy President of Local 2. “Local 2 is encouraging everyone to make a donation for Walter and the Stewart family through the “Ignite The Spirit Chicago”

