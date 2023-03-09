Butler, No. 20 SDSU survive Colorado State 64-61 in MWC

By KIRK KERN

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Lamont Butler scored 16 points and No. 20 San Diego State held on to beat Colorado State 64-61 in the Mountain West Conference Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday.

The top-seeded Aztecs (25-6) never led by more than five points in the second half, and Isaiah Stevens’ 3-pointer gave the eighth-seeded Rams (15-18) a 59-58 lead with 1:42 left. Jordan LeDee and Matt Bradley each hit two free throws to give San Diego State a 62-59 lead with 16 seconds remaining.

Stevens made a layup to pull Colorado State back within 62-61, but Nathan Mensah sealed the game with a free throw and a block at the basket to send the Aztecs into the semifinals.

Bradley had 13 points for the Aztecs. LaDee added 10 points and eight rebounds.

John Tonje led Colorado State with 17 points while Stevens added 16 points and eight assists.

Colorado State jumped out to an 8-0 lead and maintained its advantage until Bradley tied it at 20-20 on a 3-pointer with 7:24 left in the first half. It was the first basket of the game for Bradley, a first-team all-conference selection.

San Diego State took its first lead on a three-point-play by Butler that made it 25-24 and the Aztecs edged ahead 27-25 by halftime.

San Diego State: Faces either Nevada or San Jose State in Friday’s semifinals.

Colorado State: Ends its season at 15-18.

