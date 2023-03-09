Atyr Pharma: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Atyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 48 cents per share.

The biotherapeutics company posted revenue of $10.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $45.3 million, or $1.60 per share. Revenue was reported as $10.4 million.

