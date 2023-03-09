1 hospitalized, 2 teenagers arrested after crash involving robbery suspects in Fresno County: CHP

By KFSN Staff

Click here for updates on this story

FRESNO, California (KFSN) — One woman has been hospitalized, and two teenagers are in custody after a crash in Fresno County Thursday morning following a police chase.

The California Highway Patrol says the crash happened at about 6 am on Highway 180 and Cornelia.

Officers say the suspects were escaping Fresno police after a robbery at about 3 am at a Northwest Fresno Chevron.

Police found the suspects in a Lexus and a chase happened but was quickly called off due to high speeds.

Officers say as the suspects were going through the intersection on Highway 180 at Cornelia, a woman crashed into the side of the car and both cars ended up in a field.

The woman was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with major injuries.

Officers say one of the suspects tried running away but was caught by officers.

Highway 180 at Cornelia is expected to be closed for another hour.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.