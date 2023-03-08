TikTok renews push to ease fears over European data security

LONDON (AP) — TikTok has unveiled new measures to protect European user data as it takes steps to head off further government bans on employees using the Chinese-owned video-sharing app on their work phones. A TikTok official said in a blog post Wednesday that the company will tighten access to user data in a process overseen by outside auditors as well as beef up privacy protection. Western countries fear TikTok could pose risks to cybersecurity and data privacy. The company also pointed to plans to localize European data storage with new centers in Dublin and Norway operated by third parties. It’s similar to TikTok’s approach in 2020 when it teamed up with Oracle to avoid a U.S. ban from the Trump administration.

