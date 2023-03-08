‘There’s a huge hole in my heart’: Pilot’s pregnant wife devastated after plane crashes, killing husband and student

By Terri Parker

LANTANA, Florida (WPBF) — The day after learning her husband of two weeks had just died in a fiery plane crash trying to land at the Lantana Airport, Lindi Holland expressed her overwhelming grief.

“We’re expecting our first child together in about six weeks, and there’s a huge hole in my heart and my life,” Lindi told WPBF 25 News Investigative Reporter Terri Parker.

On Sunday night, Lindi Holland, pregnant with her first child, was waiting for her husband, flight instructor John Holland to walk in the door after flying home from Kentucky.

Instead, sheriff’s deputies knocked and told her the devastating news – John and his passenger, student pilot Michael Marshall Jr., had died when the plane he was piloting crashed near the Lantana airport.

Lindi almost collapsed from the shock.

“Very, very shocking. We have three dogs at home, and a cat, and I’m just in this house alone now without him,” said Lindi.

Lindi says John worked for Aamro Aviation and had taken Marshall with him to pick up a new plane the company bought in Kentucky.

She says she called and texted John several times as he refueled during the Sunday flight back.

Everything was fine until they got close to landing. The plane crashed and burst into flames.

“His whole family, his dad and mom and stepmom and sister, are all devastated,” she said.

Lindi says John had flown similar DA-40 planes many times, but this one was new to him.

She can’t believe he served in the army, went to war, and yet died so close to home in such a tragic way.

“John was the best man. He would do anything for his family. He served our country for a number of years. He was an amazing pilot. Amazing husband, son, brother-in-law, son-in-law. Everyone said that John was a friend,” she said.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

Lindi says she and John just got married in a quiet ceremony two weeks ago and were planning a big wedding next year after the birth of their daughter.

A GoFundMe has been created to help Lindi with expenses.

