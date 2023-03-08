Santa Ana woman gives birth after being diagnosed with breast cancer 3 months into pregnancy

By Jessica De Nova

SANTA ANA, California (KABC) — After battling breast cancer during her pregnancy, a Santa Ana mother is celebrating the birth of her baby girl alongside her medical team.

Sarai Vaca was diagnosed with breast cancer last August, three months into her third pregnancy.

The sound of strength from her baby girl was music to Vaca’s ears.

“She’s my miracle baby and I’m just very, just blessed to have her here and it still feels kind of weird, you know? Having her here in my arms,” Vaca said.

Little Olivia Grace, who’s just a few days shy of a month old, was quite the celebrity Tuesday at the Center for Cancer Prevention and Treatment at Providence St. Joseph Hospital.

That’s because she was still in her mother’s womb when Vaca was diagnosed with breast cancer 12 weeks into her pregnancy and treated at St. Joseph Hospital.

“We’ve been through so much together and I’m just blessed that I can finally hold her,” Vaca said.

Eyewitness News brought you Vaca’s story this past January. Her battle included a mastectomy, physical therapy and chemotherapy, all while raising two other children alongside her husband.

Tuesday’s follow-up visit was about celebrating alongside her medical team and first-time meetings.It was the first time Vaca’s hematologist-oncologist, Dr. Cindy Tran, saw and held the baby she helped save.

“It was probably one of the highlights of my career,” Dr. Tran said, adding, “this is why we do this.”

Little Olivia, stole hearts one cry at a time.

Mom was grateful for all the support around her, finding strength in her faith-confident the timing of her diagnosis was all part of a plan from above.

“The fact that I have her here in my arms, I’m very just thankful for the opportunity because if it wasn’t for her being there at the beginning of it, I don’t think she’d ever be here,” Vaca said trying to hold back tears.

Vaca is preparing for six weeks of radiation treatment. Dr. Tran said after that, she could officially celebrate being cancer free.

