North Carolina pastor once declared dead, now alive, back home

By WXII12.com Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

WILKES COUNTY, North Carolina (WXII) — A Wilkes County pastor who was once declared dead is now back home with his family, according to a Facebook post on the Ryan’s Recovery page by his wife.

Pastor Ryan Marlow has been in different hospitals for treatment for more than six months after a listeria infection caused him to be pronounced brain dead by doctors, according to his wife Megan. But a few days later, that diagnosis was changed and Marlow was deemed to be in a coma.

Now, many months later, Pastor Ryan is back home. His wife has been doing Facebook live updates just about every week since he was first in the hospital, searching for answers and support, but also keeping people around the world appraised of the “miracle” of her husband’s recovery.

Megan announced the drive-by parade to welcome Ryan home on a Facebook post Friday, while detailing their life-changing experience.

“March is National Brain Injury Awareness month,” she wrote in the post. “I post this today in honor of my husband. He was living a beautiful and healthy life and then something as innocent as eating supper turned his world upside down with an Acquired Brain Injury from listeria.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.