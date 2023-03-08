Nicole Scherzinger covers Celine Dion’s ‘My Heart Will Go On’ in Led Zeppelin style

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Nicole Scherzinger covered a “Titanic” classic with a twist.

The former Pussycat Dolls singer performed “My Heart Will Go On” during an appearance on “That’s My Jam,” hosted by Jimmy Fallon, in a segment called the “Wheel of Musical Impressions.”

Scherzinger was asked to sing the hit ballad in the style of Zeppelin.

“Oh, my gosh,” Fallon said of her performance. “You crushed it. That’s unbelievable.”

“I don’t know what happened,” Scherzinger replied.

Scherzinger was joined in the Season Two premiere of “That’s My Jam” by Jason Derulo, Kelsea Ballerini and Julia Michaels.

