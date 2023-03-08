Honolulu Ocean Safety rescues two off Mokulua Island waters

By Kathryn Doorey

MOKULUA ISLANDS, Hawaii (KITV) — Strong winds caused two ocean rescues earlier tonight.

Honolulu Ocean Safety made the rescue around 6:00 p.m. for a woman in extreme distress.

Ocean Safety reports she was kayaking to shore from the Mokulua Islands, when the winds tipped her kayak over, and was hanging onto a makeshift floating device with no life jacket.

A surfer in the area also had to be rescued when he tried to help the kayaker.

Lifeguards were able to rescue the woman, who was a visitor from France, and take her to the emergency room.

The surfer suffered multiple lacerations, but was not taken to the hospital.

