Founder of Love’s Travel Stops dies in Oklahoma at age 85

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores says the founder of the convenience store chain known for its red and yellow heart logo, “Clean Places, Friendly Faces” motto, tractor-trailer maintenance and in-store showers has died. The company announced on its website that Tom Love died Tuesday in Oklahoma City. He was 85. A cause of death was not given. Love and his wife, Judy, founded what became Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores as Musket Corporation in 1964 in Watonga, about 50 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. Love’s now operates more than 600 travel stops in 42 states with more than 39,000 employees and remains family owned.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.