What’s changed since Powell last headed to Capitol Hill

By Alicia Wallace, CNN

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to appear before the Senate Banking Committee Tuesday to deliver the first part of his two-day semiannual monetary policy testimony before Congress.

It’s his first appearance before the committee since June last year, when inflation was on its way to 9%.

Powell is expected to speak to the progress the US central bank has made in its yearlong campaign to rein in high inflation by ratcheting up its benchmark interest rate from near zero to between 4.5% to 4.75%.

Inflation has slowed in recent months, measuring 6.4% in January after hitting a 40-year high of 9.1% in June. However, the battle is not yet won, and Powell and other Fed officials have cautioned that disinflation will be bumpy and there’s a long “ways to go.”

Fed policymakers have warned in recent weeks that interest rates will likely have to remain higher for longer in order for inflation to settle down to the central bank’s 2% target.

This time last year, Powell’s congressional address came on the heels of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, surging gas prices and a significant escalation in US inflation. The economy continuing to rebound and repair itself from the lingering effects of the pandemic — including the disruptions of the Omicron variant.

Faced with a strong labor market, uncertain geopolitical developments and surging inflation, Powell told members of Congress then that he’d likely propose a quarter-point rate hike at the central bank’s forthcoming meeting.

It’s now March 2023, and the central bank is faced with an “extraordinarily strong” labor market, ongoing geopolitical uncertainty and stubborn inflation. However, there are signals that some inflationary pressures have eased: China’s economic growth was recently downgraded; and supply chain disruptions are easing, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York reported Monday.

The markets are currently expecting the Fed to make another quarter-point rate hike during its next meeting two weeks from now: The CME FedWatch Tool is showing a 69.4% probability of such a hike. However, the perceived chances of a half-point increase (at 30.6%) have grown considerably during the past few weeks. One month ago, the probability for a half-point increase was 3.3%, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

Still, several major pieces of economic data — including the latest labor turnover report, monthly jobs report, Consumer Price Index, Producer Price Index, and retail sales — are all due ahead of the Fed’s next policymaking meeting on March 21-22.

