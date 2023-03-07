Virginia lawmaker Matt Fariss charged in alleged hit-and-run

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police and court documents say a Virginia state lawmaker charged in what authorities are calling a hit-and-run swerved his SUV toward a woman after they argued, striking her and leaving her with minor injuries. Del. Matt Fariss has been charged with malicious wounding and being involved in a hit-and-run — which are both felonies — plus misdemeanor reckless driving. The 54-year-old Republican has represented part of central Virginia in the House of Delegates for over a decade. An affidavit does not explain the woman’s relationship to Fariss. In a statement provided by an aide, Fariss denies her account. He is free on bond. Court records show an arraignment scheduled for March 17.

