Two dead, 16 injured in train derailment in Egypt
By Mohammed Tawfeeq, CNN
At least two people were killed, and 16 others were injured after a train derailed north of Cairo on Tuesday, according to Egypt’s Health Ministry.
The train crashed into a train station platform in the city of Qalyub, the Ministry of Transport said in statement.
About 20 ambulances rushed to the scene to assist the wounded.
Kamel El-Wazir, Egyptian transport minister, has ordered a committee to be formed to find out what caused the derailment and “to identify those responsible and limit the damage” the statement added.
