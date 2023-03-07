Monterey County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide-suicide on Espinosa Road

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday afternoon that two people were found dead with gunshot wounds on the 300 block of Espinosa Road just outside of Salinas.

Medical units were dispatched to the 300 block of Espinosa Road on Monday morning around 7:33 a.m. When medical personnel arrived at the home they discovered 54-year-old Danen Clair Gularte of Salinas outside of the residence who had a suspected gunshot wound.

Medical units requested law enforcement personnel to the scene. Deputies arrived on scene and conducted a search of the residence when they discovered 82-year-old Morya Noreen Gularte of Salinas inside the residence from a suspected gunshot wound.

Deputies secured the area and requested the Sheriff's Office Investigations Unit who started collecting evidence from the scene.

The Sheriff's Office said that the preliminary investigative information indicates the incident to be a Homicide/Suicide, it is still under investigation.

They also believe that there are no outstanding suspects related to this case and no additional threat to

public safety exists.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call Detective Jesus Reyes at 831-755-3805 or Detective Sergeant Nicholas Kennedy at 831-755-3786.