Israelis, Palestinians clash in flashpoint West Bank town

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli settlers and Palestinians have clashed in a flashpoint town in the occupied West Bank that was torched by settlers last week. Paramedics said a Palestinian man was lightly injured in the incident late on Monday in the town of Hawara. Late last month, a Palestinian gunman killed two Israeli brothers there, and in response, a mob of Israeli settlers set buildings and cars on fire. Security camera footage from Monday night appears to show Israeli settlers throwing rocks at a Palestinian shop, and Palestinians hurling stones back. Outside the shop, Israeli men dressed in black are seen smashing a car with occupants inside.

