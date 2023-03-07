In Japan, women find rare parity in the prosecutors’ office

TOKYO (AP) — At the prosecutors’ office in Japan, everyone makes their own tea and copies — tasks often relegated to women in a society criticized for its lack of gender equality. Twenty years ago, only about 8% of Japanese prosecutors were women. This year, it’s reached 50%. The country ranks among the worst in gender equality for developed nations despite being No. 1 in equal access to education for women and men. So how are women finding equal footing in the esteemed field? Prosecutor Rina Ito is quick to acknowledge that luck played a role, though her accomplishments didn’t hurt. Specific job requirements, efforts of male colleagues and family assistance with child-rearing have all contributed to the rare gender parity.

