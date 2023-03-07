EU hits Taliban, Russian officers over women’s rights abuses

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is imposing sanctions on nine people, including two senior Taliban government members and Russian military officers and police. The 27-nation bloc accuses them all of links to rights violations and the sexual abuse of women. Tuesday’s move comes on the eve of International Women’s Day. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell says “we are enhancing efforts to counter sexual and gender-based violence, to ensure that those responsible are fully accountable for their actions, and to combat impunity.” Asset freezes and travel bans will be imposed on the nine, and an asset freeze slapped on an Iranian prison, Syria’s Republican Guard and a Myanmar army institution.

