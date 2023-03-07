At least 6 Palestinians killed in Israeli military operation in West Bank, Palestinian officials say

By Abeer Salman and Richard Allen Greene, CNN

At least six Palestinians were killed in an Israeli military raid into the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said.

Only one was immediately identified by the ministry, which named him as Muhammad Wael Ghazzawi, 26. He was shot in the chest with live ammunition, the ministry said. An additional 11 people were injured, the ministry said.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) issued a brief statement as word of the raid spread on social media, saying only: “Security forces are currently operating in the Jenin Camp. Details to follow.”

The raid is at least the third to take place in daylight this year. The previous two — one in Jenin and one in Nablus — each resulted in 11 Palestinian fatalities, including militants being targeted by the IDF, people clashing with the Israeli forces, and bystanders.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.