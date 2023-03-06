Unlicensed midwives push to practice in the islands without getting certified

By Shanila Kabir

Click here for updates on this story

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — Time is running out for those practicing at home birthing techniques without a license in Hawaii.

Midwives and other birth assistants are pushing for House Bill 955 that if passed, will exempt them from licensure requirements to continue practicing in the field.

“I don’t believe a license or certification gives you the knowledge that you need to support birth. Just because there unlicensed doesn’t mean they’re untrained,” said Amber Goff, an expecting mother on Maui.

Four years ago, the state legislature required all midwives to get a national certification to practice home-birth by July 1, 2023.

There are almost 60 midwives who are practicing in Hawaii without one.

Amber Goff told KITV4 her due date is September 20th and she plans to work with an unlicensed midwife. If HB 955 does not go through, she will give birth alone in her home on Maui.

Since the start of the pandemic and restrictions in hospitals, the interest in home births increased significantly according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Several people behind this movement said this law will potentially put many families in danger. They added those who live in rural neighborhoods, hours from a hospital, rely on nearby midwives.

Some unlicensed midwives said there is little to no access to the training for certification in Hawaii.

“We have folks that come here with that education training and level of certification who are the only ones in the state of Hawaii. They’re not from Hawaii,” said Kii Kahoohanohano, practicing unlicensed midwife.

However, those who oppose this measure said requiring a license improves the standard of medical care in the islands.

According to the National Library of Medicine, babies born with brain injuries are more likely to happen in a planned home-birth.

The Hawaii Section of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists that represents more than 200 physicians in the state opposes House Bill 955. In written testimony they said:

“The majority of births occur without major complications, whether they occurred in the hospital or out of the hospital. However, we do know that complications occur. Evidence shows better maternal and neonatal outcomes when midwives are clinically trained to Handle life threatening emergencies and integrate well into higher levels of care.”

Many others that testified against it added, all medical professionals must be held to a standard across the board to prevent poor outcomes and keep the community safe.

House bill 955 is still alive on the house side and advocates are waiting for it to be heard again in the Finance committee.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.