Funko to send $30M+ worth of products to the dump eliminate excess inventory

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It appears a popular brand of pop culture collectives is struggling to sell off a product surplus.

The company says it will send around $30 million to $36 million worth of inventory to the dump.

Funko acknowledged the problem to investors on a recent earnings call.

The manufacturer said its inventory is up 48% compared to one year ago.

Warehouse shelves are so full that the company admitted to renting storage containers for the excess.

