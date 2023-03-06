Dance group of middle-aged women break stereotypes through flash mobs

By Perla Shaheen

SAN DIEGO, California (KGTV) — The Ajumma EXP crew stands out in a crowd. You can spot them by their pink sun visors and fluffy perms or by their spontaneous dancing in public places.

“We do flash dancing because there’s an element of surprise,” Lee Ann Kim, co-founder of Ajumma EXP, said. No one expects an Ajumma middle-aged lady to get dressed up like this and start dancing.”

Ajumma is the Korean term for a woman between her 30s and 70s. But the term typically has a negative connotation, and these middle-aged women are making it their own.

“As we get older, I think in society, we become less relevant even though we have done so much for the community and our families, ourselves,” Kim said. “We just decided to do something funky and fun and joyful here in San Diego to shine a spotlight on middle age women.”

Over the last five years, they’ve done flash mobs in grocery stores, malls and Balboa Park. They’ve even performed for the White House. On Sunday, they did flash mobs in Chicano Park, Fashion Valley, and Belmont Park. All of it to celebrate their age, gender, and capabilities.

“When you get to your 40s and 50s, you are the person that your journey created you to be and we’re just celebrating that journey,” Kim said.

