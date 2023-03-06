AP source: Derek Carr agrees to 4-year contract with Saints

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has agreed to a four-year contract with the New Orleans Saints, a personal familiar with the agreement said Monday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement with the veteran free-agent QB had not been announced.

Carr played nine seasons for the Raiders and holds club records for yards passing (35,222) and touchdown passes (217). But he never won a playoff game. And after struggling late last season, Carr was benched with two games remaining.

Carr, who turns 32 on March 28, was released by Las Vegas on Feb. 14 after he declined to waive the no-trade clause in his contract. Las Vegas needed to trade or release him by that date or $40.4 million of his contract over the next two years would have become fully guaranteed.

Saints coach Dennis Allen was the Raiders’ coach when the selected Carr in the second round of the 2014 draft out of Fresno State. Allen coached Carr for just four games before he was fired that year.

The move provides a measure of certainty for the Saints at an all-important position that was shrouded in uncertainty for the club following its 7-10 2022 season.

Jameis Winston is under contract with Saints through 2023, but New Orleans could release him. His contract calls for a base salary of $12.8 million next season and he played in just three games in 2022 before losing his job — in part because of a back injury — to Andy Dalton.

Winston, who was hurt in Week 1, tried to continue playing in Weeks 2 and 3, when he threw five interceptions and was sacked seven times while passing for just two TDs.

When Winston asserted he was healthy enough to play again and wanted another chance, the Saints stuck with Dalton, who completed 66.7% of his passes for 2,871 yards with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 14 starts.

Dalton, 35 and a 12-year NFL veteran, is due to be a free agent this offseason.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL