Manafort, US government settle civil case for $3.15 million

WASHINGTON (AP) — The former chairman of Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, Paul Manafort, has agreed to pay $3.15 million to settle a civil case filed by the Justice Department over undeclared foreign bank accounts. Prosecutors allege that Manafort failed to disclose more than 20 offshore bank accounts he ordered opened. The settlement was detailed in court documents filed in February in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida. In 2018 Manafort was sentenced to more than seven years in prison for financial crimes, including several related to his political consulting work in Ukraine. Trump pardoned his former campaign chairman in the final weeks of his presidency.

