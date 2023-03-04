South Sudan’s president dismisses political rival’s wife

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — South Sudan’s president has dismissed his defense minister, the wife of his longtime political rival, Riek Machar. Machar’s office says it occurred without consultations. President Salva Kiir on Friday issued a decree removing Defense Minister Angelina Teny from office. She is a leading member of the opposition SPLM-IO that is a principal party to the 2018 peace agreement that ended a five-year civil war. The president also removed the interior minister, who is a member of his own party. No reasons were cited for the firings.

