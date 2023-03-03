‘Like we did as kids’: Horse makes snow angels with her owner in New Hampshire

By Chris Oberholtz

BRADFORD, N.H. - All that snow in parts of the Northeast has more than just kids jumping for winter joy.

Sandy Hodskins, owner of West Meadow Farm in Bradford, New Hampshire , took time from shoveling Wednesday to enjoy the snow with her horse, West Wind.

The 17-year-old Kiger mustang mare was born in Bend, Oregon , said Hodskins, who got her as a yearling. The two have been a team ever since.

"We study natural horsemanship. It is a way to communicate to horses using psychology to connect with the horse at every level – recreation, training and competition," Hodskins said.

While her husband was out plowing, Hodskins said she brought her horse to a new paddock with fresh snow, and they started making snow angels.

"She decided she wanted to join me," she said. "The psychology part is I know she enjoys lying down in fresh snow."

About 12 inches of snow has fallen in the area, according to Hodskins, and another 8 to 14 inches is expected from Friday night into Saturday .

"We were just having fun like we did as kids," Hodskins said. "Something we often forget to do when we turn into an adult."