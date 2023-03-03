‘Hot dog hands’ and a googly-eyed rock: ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ props raise over $500K

Oscar Holland, CNN

A pair of “hot dog hands,” a Bluetooth headset for crossing between universes and a rock decorated with googly eyes were among the standout lots at one of the year’s most unusual auctions.

These are, of course, all props from “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” the surreal genre-defying movie that could sweep this month’s Oscars after earning 11 nominations.

The items were among 43 pieces of memorabilia put on sale by A24, the production house behind the hit film.

So far, “Everything Everywhere All At Once” has won two Golden Globe Awards, five Critics’ Choice Awards (including Best Picture) and four Screen Actors Guild Awards. It stars Michelle Yeoh as a Chinese American laundromat owner dragged into a series of often-absurd parallel universes. One of these worlds, for instance, appears much like our own — except everyone has hot dogs for fingers.

The sausage-fingered prop hands sold $55,000, while a pair of knitted gloves to fit them made $4,000.

The top-selling item, however, was an animatronic racoon puppet, which fetched $90,000 from an online bidder. Named Raccacoonie — in a nod to Pixar’s “Ratatouille” — the animal is seen sitting on the head of a chef, played by Harry Shum Jr., while controlling his actions in a restaurant kitchen.

The auction featured some more conventional memorabilia, including costumes and office props. Among the biggest sellers was a fanny pack worn by Ke Huy Quan’s character, Waymond Wang, that fetched $48,000 and an “Auditor of the Month” trophy, seen on the desk of exasperated tax inspector Deirdre Beaubeirdre (Jamie Lee Curtis), which sold for $60,000.

The online auction closed to bidding Thursday after attracting total sales of more than $500,000. Proceeds will be shared between three charities: the Asian Mental Health Project, the Laundry Workers Center and the Transgender Law Center.

