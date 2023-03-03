Skip to Content
News
By
Published 11:07 AM

EPA mandates states report on cyber threats to water systems

KION

By SUMAN NAISHADHAM
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Friday said it would require states to report on cybersecurity threats in audits of public water systems. The memo is part of a broader plan to protect the nation’s critical infrastructure against cyberattacks. The Environmental Protection Agency said it would help states and water systems build out cybersecurity programs. There are more than 150,000 public water systems in the U.S., and experts have said many lack the money and expertise to build stout security against such threats.

Article Topic Follows: News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content