2 rescued after tornado topples home in Doddridge

By TRACY GLADNEY

Click here for updates on this story

DODDRIDGE, Arkansas (KTBS) — Miller County Sheriff’s Department and three volunteer fire departments rescued two people trapped inside a collapsed house that had been toppled by a tornado on County Road 152 around 7 p.m. Thursday.

The twister was tracked along Arkansas Highway 237.

Director of the Miller County Office of Emergency Management Michael Godfrey said, “They responded so quickly, everybody got out OK.”

Godfrey said the couple planned to stay with neighbors Thursday night.

According to the National Weather Service at 8:15 p.m., six tornadoes were confirmed, including one south of Atlanta, Texas that touched down moving through the region in a line of storms.

According to the NWS’ Shreveport office, survey teams will be dispatched Friday to assess the damage.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.