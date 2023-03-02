Skip to Content
Similar Genomics Systems: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Singular Genomics Systems Inc. (OMIC) on Thursday reported a loss of $21.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents per share.

The life science technology company posted revenue of $765,000 in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $90.9 million, or $1.28 per share. Revenue was reported as $765,000.

