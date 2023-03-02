Kenosha police refer charges against suspects in driver’s license defacement incident

By Web staff

KENOSHA, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Kenosha police will refer charges against two suspects accused of defacing a woman’s driver’s license at a car dealership.

Video captured the incident and it went viral online. The video shows an employee at NH Auto Sales in Kenosha breaking the woman’s ID, and urinating on it.

The woman said she went to the dealership to look at a car and chose not to buy it. She said she drove home to Waukesha and accidentally left her ID at the shop.

Kenosha police opened up an investigation. On March 1, police announced the following misdemeanor charges will be referred against both suspects:

Criminal damage to property Disorderly conduct Theft Unlawful use of computerized communications systems

Additionally, police say they obtained a search warrant for the incident location and recovered the woman’s driver’s license.

