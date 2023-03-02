Did dioxins spread after the Ohio train derailment?
By MADDIE BURAKOFF and DREW COSTLEY
Associated Press
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is ordering rail operator Norfolk Southern to begin testing for dioxins in the area where a train carrying toxic chemicals in Ohio. Elected officials and residents in East Palestine have been questioning why there has not been testing for dioxins, a harmful collection of chemicals that may have been released into the air when officials burned off vinyl chloride in the rail tank cars. Scientists say burning vinyl chloride can indeed generate highly toxic dioxins, some of the most dangerous human-made compounds. Some say it is important to test for the compounds now.