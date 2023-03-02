Skip to Content
Davis’ 26 lead UC Irvine past UC Riverside 75-65

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — DJ Davis’ 26 points helped UC Irvine defeat UC Riverside 75-65 on Thursday.

Davis was 8-of-12 shooting, including 3 for 6 from distance, and went 7 for 8 from the line for the Anteaters (21-10, 14-5 Big West Conference). Bent Leuchten scored 15 points, going 6 of 10 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from distance, and 2 for 5 from the line. Dawson Baker and Dean Keeler each had 10 points.

The Highlanders (20-11, 13-6) were led in scoring by Flynn Cameron, who finished with 26 points and two steals. Zyon Pullin added 14 points, seven assists and two steals for UC Riverside. In addition, Lachlan Olbrich had eight points and six rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. UC Irvine hosts CSU Bakersfield and UC Riverside visits Cal Poly.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Associated Press

