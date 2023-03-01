Sanders schedules vote to force Starbucks CEO to testify

Sen. Bernie Sanders is raising the stakes in his effort to get Starbucks’ interim CEO Howard Schultz to testify at a Senate hearing about the company’s compliance with federal labor laws. Sanders, a Vermont Independent and chairman of the Senate Labor Committee, says the committee will vote March 8 on whether to issue a subpoena to Schultz. If the vote passes, Schultz would be required to appear before the committee on March 15. Schultz has resisted previous requests to testify. At least 286 company-owned U.S. Starbucks stores have voted to unionize since late 2021. Starbucks doesn’t support the unionization campaign.

