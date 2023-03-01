Pennsylvania man arrested after allegedly trying to bring explosives in his suitcase on a flight

By Greg Wallace, Holmes Lybrand and Hannah Rabinowitz, CNN

Federal agents arrested a Pennsylvania man this week who allegedly tried to bring explosives in his suitcase on a flight from Lehigh Valley International Airport to Florida.

According to court documents, an alarm alerted that the baggage belonging to Marc Muffley contained explosives. TSA agents paged Muffley over the airport intercom system and asked him to report to the airport’s security desk, prosecutors say, but he did not show up.

Soon after, security cameras allegedly caught Muffley leaving the airport. He had checked his luggage on Flight 201 bound for Orlando Sanford International Airport, according to court documents.

The FBI contacted the Carbon County chief of detectives who said he knew Muffley personally, according to court documents, and confirmed that Muffley’s address matched the one on his driver’s license.

“The FBI arrested Marc Muffley, 40, without incident at his Lansford, Pa., residence late Monday night,” an FBI spokesperson said in a statement to CNN.

Muffley is still in custody and will make his first court appearance tomorrow, the FBI spokesperson said.

CNN has reached out to Allegiant Air and the Lehigh Valley International Airport for comment.

“Transportation Security Officers are highly trained and highly skilled professionals at the front line of aviation security and catches such as this illustrate the point,” TSA said in a statement to CNN.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.