Legal fight over student debt a prelude to political battle

WASHINGTON (AP) — Both Democrats and Republicans are preparing for a prolonged political battle over student debt relief if the U.S. Supreme Court rejects President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive federal loans. At stake is the loyalty of young, college-educated voters who are a critical part of the Democratic coalition. Conservative justices appeared deeply skeptical of the debt relief plan this week, and the White House wants to turn up the heat on Republicans and deflect disappointment from borrowers if the court rules against the administration.

By CHRIS MEGERIAN and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.