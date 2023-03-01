Skip to Content
News
By
Published 5:44 AM

Kohl’s swings to surprise loss; warns on profit for year

KION

By ANNE D’INNOCENZIO
AP Retail Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Kohl’s reported  it  swung to a surprise loss from a profit and  posted a drop in sales  for the fourth quarter  as the department store’s customers pulled back spending on clothing amid inflation. The company issued a financial outlook that was below analysts’ expectations. The company reported a loss of $273 million, or $2.49 per share,  in the quarter ended  Jan. 28. That compares with a profit of $299 million, or $2.20 per share,  in the year ago period. Sales decreased 7.2% to $6.02 billion.  Comparable sales _ those from stores opened at least a year and online channels _  were down 6.6%.

Article Topic Follows: News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content